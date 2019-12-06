NCW
The American Red Cross is urging the community to donate blood this holiday season. Donors of Type 1 blood are especially needed.
Those donating blood through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
Dec. 16, 2:15 to 5:45 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315-8th N.E., East Wenatchee
Dec. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
Dec. 17, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 F Street S.W., Quincy
Dec. 18, 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 N. Emerson, Chelan
Dec. 18, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street S.W.
Dec. 19, 1 to 6 p.m., North Central Washington District Fair, 601 North Monroe, Waterville
Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Confluence Health, 820 N. Chelan, Wenatchee
Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will host its annual Holiday Brunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the B.P.O.E. Building, 27 S. Chelan Ave.
The event will include the wreath and decor raffle, live music from Charlie Solbrig, and a keepsake Craft Project.
Cost is $35 per person. To purchase tickets visit wenatcheehumane.org/brunch19 or in person at the WVHS, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Wenatchee
The Compassionate Friends holds annual Candle Lighting Ceremony
The Compassionate friends invite the community to the 13th annual Holiday Candle Lighting Ceremony Dec. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. Ornament decorating will begin at 6 and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
The event is free and everyone is invited to make an ornament with the name of a loved one to take home.
A Wreath of Remembrance and cards will be available to write the names of loved ones down and place on the wreath. The wreath will be carried by the Boy Scouts to open the Candle Lighting and will be retired following the ceremony.
Library materials on how to manage the holidays will be available. Guests are also invited to bring a picture of a child or loved one to share and place on the memory board.
Candles and candle holders will be provided for the ceremony. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the ceremony.
For more information contact 860-3620 or visit tcfwenatcheevalley.org
—compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff