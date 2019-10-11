Dryden
Dryden annual stew and chili feed Thursday
The Dryden Improvement Club will host its annual stew and chili feed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dryden Fire Department building.
The menu will include homemade stew and chili as well as corn bread, a large variety of pies, coffee and milk.
Proceeds will go towards scholarships for local high school seniors.
For more information, call 782-3746.
Wenatchee
Valley Academy to hold Market Day
Valley Academy will host a Market Day from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 1911 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Students and their families are invited to be vendors and customers for homemade crafts, baked goods, garden produce and other items.
For more information, call 662-6417.
Wenatchee
Science in Our Valley continues Wednesday
The Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center will hold a Science in Our Valley Seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The seminar is at at 1100 N. Western Ave.
WSU graduate student Raquel Gomez will discuss “Modifying tree transpiration and nutrient mobility to control bitter pit incidence in apples.”
Bitter pit incidence is caused by a localized calcium deficiency with apple fruits. Gomez has been researching the way plants distribute nutrients when transpiration is limited to control bitter pit incidence in Honeycrisp apples.
The Science in Our Valley Series is open to the public and provides an opportunity to meet the presenting scientist and ask questions about current and locally relevant scientific research.
For more information, email suek@ncesd.org.