Wenatchee
Plant Society schedule March 11 virtual presentation
The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual Zoom presentation, "Chelsea and Beyond-Looking at Pacific Northwest Plants in Great Britain," presented by Sara Gage from 7 to 8 p.m. on March 11.
Gage will share observations of Northwest species of plants seen during visits to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and travels to England, Scotland and Wales. She will also speak about how plants have been adopted and how developers have incorporated these plants into their gardens.
To register for the event, visit wnps.org/events.
Wenatchee
Humane society offers pet microchipping clinic
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is conducting microchipping clinics for dogs and cats in Chelan and Douglas Counties from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 10, 17 and 24 at the WVHS, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.
The cost is $25 and will include both the microchip and registration. Space is limited and appointments are required.
For pets who already have microchips, the WVHS is offering a “Check Your Chip” drive-thru during clinic hours. Participants can drive up with their pet and a WVHS team member will scan the chip to confirm it is active and the contact information is current. Pet licenses will also be available to clinic attendees for purchase.
Pets should be accompanied by an owner who is 18 years of age or older. For safety purposes, dogs must be on a leash and cats transported in a carrier.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit wenatcheehumane.org/microchipping or call 662-9577.
Okanogan
Scholarship available for Okanogan County graduates
The Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association has announced it is offering a $1,500 scholarship.
To be eligible, applicants must be an Okanogan County graduate who is at least a college junior working toward an initial certificate in an education field to work in public schools.
Deadline for application submission is May 1. Applications are available at okanogancsra.com.
For more information, contact Rita Figlenski at ritafig2@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff