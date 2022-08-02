Chelan County commissioners honored Herb Gardner on July 26 by proclaiming a day in his honor. The celebration day is planned for May 10, 2023, Gardner's birthday.
The announcement came a day before Gardner passed away from pancreatic cancer.
Gardner was born in Wenatchee and moved to Malaga in 1958. He later taught around the world with his wife, Anne Courtney Gardner. The couple returned to Malaga in 1972.
Gardner was awarded Malaga Citizen of the Year in 2000 and 2006. He also served as a board member in the Malaga community. He served as manager of the Malaga Domestic Water system, and also managed the Lake Wenatchee, Peshastin, East Monitor and Alpine water districts.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee has new Salvation Army officer
The Salvation Army Wenatchee Corps welcomes Capt. Nathan Darling as a new officer.
Darling found the Salvation Army through the advice of a Nazarene pastor. He moved to Vancouver to work at the Salvation Army.
Darling grew up in Camas and has been serving communities through the Salvation Army for 13 years, including stops in Denver, Colorado, and Southern California.
The Wenatchee corps serves those facing food insecurity, provides financial and rental assistance, church services, and a hygiene center for homeless individuals.
Wenatchee
Erratics will host scablands author-photographer
The Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter's next program is at 7 p.m., Aug. 9 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Masks are required.
The program will feature writer-photographer Tim Connor, whose recently published book is "Beautiful Wounds, A search for solace and light in Washington's channeled scablands." Photographs from the book will be exhibited at the museum during the event.
The event will have a virtual option (Zoom link: zoom.us/j/84812873290, passcode: erratics, webinar ID: 84812873290).
For more information, contact Brent Cunderla at (509) 860-6067.
Wenatchee
Bring your pooch to doggie paddle swim
The City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is hosting a Doggie Paddle Swim on Aug. 13 at Wenatchee City Pool, 220 Fuller St.
The swim begins at 5 p.m. The fee per dog is $5 for residents, $5.50 for non-residents; handlers must be 16 years or older, and must show proof of rabies vaccination.
Registration at the pool or online at wenatcheewa.gov. For more information, call (509) 888-3288.
