Wenatchee
View electric vehicles at Pybus Wednesday
Plug-In NCW is hosting an electric vehicle “show and tell” event at the north end of Pybus Public Market from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A variety of local electric vehicles will be available for viewing and rides and owners will be available to answer questions.
This event is part of the National Drive Electric Week, sponsored by Plug-In America.
For more information, email plugincenter@gmail.com
Cashmere
Link Transit, Cashmere Library offer free art workshop
Link Transit and the Cashmere Library will offer a workshop titled “Still Life with a Pumpkin” beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Wenatchee artist Lisa Robinson will lead the workshop.
Wenatchee participants will meet at Columbia Station to board Route 22 for Cashmere at 8:45 a.m. Cashmere residents may choose to join the workshop at the library at 10 a.m. and skip the bus trip.
Link will print artwork created during the workshop on T-shirts to be worn as part of the First Friday ArtsWalk Art on the Move exhibit Oct. 4 in Wenatchee.
Members of the public who photograph a “Still Life with a Pumpkin” artist and publish on social media tagging Link Transit will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.
The bus trip to Cashmere and the painting activity are free and open to the public.
There will be some walking from the bus stop to the library and back for those travelling from Wenatchee.
Space is limited. To register, call Selina Danko at 664-7624 or email her at sdanko@linktransit.com.
Wenatchee
Catch a ride on Wenatchee Riverfront Railway
Link Transit and volunteers from the Wenatchee Riverfront Railroad are offering a free family friendly multimodal experience from 10:15 a.m. to noon Friday.
Participants start at Link's Columbia Station, where they will board Route C. The excursion includes a walk on the pedestrian bridge to cross the Burlington Northern railroad tracks to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
Next is a ride on the Nile Saunders Pear Orchard Train. The quarter-mile track has been maintained by a group of volunteers since its 1988 installation.
After the train ride, there will be a short walk to Pybus Public Market for a ride on the Route B Link bus back to Columbia Station.
Preregistration is required. Call 509-664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com to register.
Wenatchee
Mobile Market returns to Wenatchee
Mobile Market second harvest is having a free food distribution noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
Free produce and nutritious perishable products, including beef, will be available for anyone in need of food assistance. No appointment or documentation needed.
The distribution is held outdoors no matter the weather.
For more information, email info@2-harvest.org
Wenatchee
Red Cross urges blood donations after Hurricane impacts supply
The American Red Cross is urging those eligible to donate blood to support those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
Here is a list of upcoming donation opportunities:
- Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m., Omak Elks Lodge #1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St.
- Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., The Barn, 51 Highway 20, Winthrop
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
For more information, or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Cashmere
Jan Sinnett named “Friend of the Young Child”
The Community is invited to a recognition program honoring Jan Sinnett as the 2019 “Friend of the Young Child.” The Sept. 23 event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club Wacoka of Cashmere.
The dessert social and recognition program will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Cashmere American Legion Hall, 401 Sunset Ave.
Jan was the welcoming secretary at Vale Elementary School for the past 28 years.
To RSVP, contact Wanda Riseland at 470-4705.
Wenatchee
Become a volunteer coach to help prevent falls
A Matter of Balance is looking for volunteer coaches. A free coach training will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Wellness Place in Wenatchee. Lunch will be provided.
The program is designed to increase activity levels and emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Coaches will help participants learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.
A Matter of Balance is open to anyone concerned about falls, those interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, anyone who has fallen in the past, and individuals who have restricted activities because of falling concerns.
For more information or to register, call Erin Cass at 393-9113 or Linette Gahringer at 670-7439.
Wenatchee
Dispute Resolution to offer nonviolent communication workshop
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center will present an Oct. 5 workshop titled “Taming our Triggers: An Introduction to Nonviolent Communication.” It will offer a basic introduction to core components of the Nonviolent Communication (NVC) model.
The workshop will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wenatchee Community Center Veteran’s Hall, 504 S. Chelan Ave. The cost is $55 per person. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to register for the event, visit wvdrc.org or contact the WVDRC at info@wvdrc.org or 888-0957.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff