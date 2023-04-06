The Cascade Medical Foundation is holding the Marson and Marson 20th Annual Cascade Golf Classic tournament and fundraiser June 19 at 11 a.m. at Kahler Mountain Club, 20700 Club House Drive, Leavenworth.
Golfers will need to register. Cost is $125 per player, snacks and dinner included. The tournament will have an 18-hole course, and golfers will have the chance to earn awards and win prizes from a raffle with donated prizes from local business.
Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Cascade Medical Foundation's 2023 campaign to purchase equipment for the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.
Appleaires choral group announces annual concert details
The Wenatchee Valley Appleaires women's choral group will have its annual concert April 14 at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.
The concert will feature the Apollo Club, the middle school choir and Dane Schmidt, the 2021 Appleaires Scholarship recipient.
Tickets are $15 per person and are available: from an Appleaires member, the Appleaires' Facebook page, by contacting Shellie James at Shelliejames66@gmail.com, and at the door the evening of the concert.
Wenatchee
Women's Service League offers grants to nonprofits
The Women's Service League of North Central Washington is offering grants to local nonprofit organizations that help those in need and women returning to college.
Grant applications are accepted through April 30. Recipients will be notified by June 1 and funds distributed by June 30. To apply visit wslncw.org/grants.
The WSL will also offer scholarships to women pursuing further education. Consideration is given to women who began schooling and are returning after an interruption in studies or who were unable to begin college straight after high school.
Applicants can be enrolled in college or planning to enroll in the fall. To apply visit wslncw.org/grants.
The Women's Service League's fundraising event, My Girlfriend's Closet, in March raised more than $91,000. A portion of the money goes toward funding grants and scholarships.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone