Wenatchee
Genealogical Society features military collection in November
The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society is featuring its collection of post-Civil War military records during November.
WAGS will offer up to five hours of research assistance to any veteran this month.
To access four additional webinars on military records and more library resources, visit wags-web.org.
The WAGS library is in the Museum Annex on the northeast corner of Mission and Yakima streets. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 888-6246 or email info@wags-web.org.
Wenatchee
AAA to partner with Serve Wenatchee for Soap for Hope
AAA is collecting unopened and unused full and sample-size toiletry items for local shelters, food banks and other charitable organizations.
Shampoo, conditioner, soap, razors, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes and feminine products are accepted.
Donations can be made at any AAA store in Washington through the end of the year. This year AAA has chosen Serve Wenatchee Valley as the recipients of its Wenatchee-area donations.
For more information, contact or visit any local AAA store.
East Wenatchee
Arts and crafts fair is Nov. 30
There will be an Arts and Crafts Faire from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Club Clearwater, 838 Valley Mall Parkway.
Vendors will sell handmade arts and craft items, gifts and home decor. Additional space is available. Cost is $25 and donation of one item for raffle.
Proceeds will help fill personal hygiene bags that will be distributed during the Annual Christmas Dinner at the Salvation Army.
The following items can be donated for hygiene bags: Shampoo, conditioner, brush, comb, deodorant, bar soap, washcloths, razors, shaving cream, paper towels, blanket, laundry soap (pods only), dish soap, gloves, toothbrush and toothpaste, and large uniform-size shopping bags.
Club Clearwater will accept donations of hygiene products daily from 3 to 8 p.m. until Nov. 30.
All donations are tax deductible and receipts are available upon request.
For more information, call Karen Cunningham at 393-4938.
Quincy
Help Grant PUD ‘Fill the Bucket’
Grant County PUD’s annual “Fill-the-Bucket” food drive will be Nov. 18-22.
Local food banks see more need during the holiday season and winter months and donations of non-perishable food items help to support the community.
Food items can be dropped off in Ephrata at 30 C St. S.W., and in Quincy at 27 B St. S.W. All donations will go to the Moses Lake Food Bank to be divided among the county’s smaller food banks.
For more information, visit grantpud.org or call 766-2505.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff