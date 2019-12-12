Wenatchee
Masons offer annual free Christmas dinner
The community is invited to the 29th annual Robert Dickson Christmas Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wenatchee Masonic Center, 811 N Chelan Ave.
The free dinner is open to everyone in the Greater Wenatchee Valley.
For more information, contact 662-7607.
Wenatchee
Genealogical society offers family and tradition collection in December
The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society Library is featuring its collections that relate to family and traditions for the month of December.
The library will have books and manuscripts that have been donated to its holdings over the past 50 years.There will also be resources on pioneer families in North Central Washington and other parts of the United States.
To find links to four videos on tradition and sharing family stories, visit wags-web.org
The Library is open Tuesday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and is located in the Wenatchee Valley Museum Annex Building at 127 S. Mission St.
For more information contact 888-6246