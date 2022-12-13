The City of Wenatchee and The Wenatchee Valley Museum announces that nominations for the Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards are open.
The awards honor individuals, groups or organizations for their civil and social services to the community.
Last day for nominations is Friday, for more information contact Allie Jordan at allie@elevatedme.net.
Chelan
Nonprofit receives donation
The Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity recently received a $5,000 donation from Astound Broadband Powered by Wave to support new home construction.
Astound Broadband Powered by Wave is an employer and a provider of fiber optic internet connectivity for business and consumers.
Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity shares similar values as Astound BroadBand like literacy opportunities, mentorship, programs for youth, housing, food security and social services.
For more information contact Mark S. Peterson, (206) 390-0204.
Leavenworth
Library offers free walking tour
Leavenworth Public Library, Greater Leavenworth Museum and Bavarian Walking Tours are hosting a Leavenworth History Walking Tour Dec. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
The tour is set to start at the library at 700 Highway 2 and finish at the Greater Leavenworth Museum. Community members of all ages are welcome to participate.
The tour is free but registration is required. To register visit ncwlibraries.org. Good walking shoes are encouraged.
Chelan
Club is awarded two grants
The Lake Chelan Lions Club Foundation was awarded a grant from the American Rescue Pan Act and another grant from the Lake Chelan Community Service Council.
The grants will be used to purchase eyesight screeners and audiometers to detect hearing and vision problems in school age children. The club also provides assistance to the community by providing sight and hearing resources.
