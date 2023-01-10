NCW
Grants awarded to local nonprofits
The Community Foundation of NCW recently awarded 73 nonprofits a total of $611,568 through Give NCW an online fundraising campaign, counties included are Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan.
- Alano Club of Wenatchee: $6,471
- Alatheia Riding Center: $21,061
- Camp Fire NCW: $12,392
- Cancer Care of NCW: $7,144
- Cascade Fisheries: $8,011
- Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: $3,571
- Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services: $21,661
- Chelan Valley Hope: $10,281
- Chelan Valley Housing Trust: $9,566
- Chelan-Douglas CASA: $16,626
- Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council: $11,226
- Children's Home Society of Washington: $11,256
- Community Cultural Center of Tonasket: $5,256
- Garden Terrace Senior Living: $7,271
- Greater Leavenworth Museum: $4,416
- Green Okanogan: $4,816
- Grunewald Guild: $2,671
- Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Wenatchee Area: $6,562
- Hand in Hand Immigration Services: $13,686
- Heritage Heights At Lake Chelan: $2,816
- Hope Care Clinic: $8,735
- Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $9,231
- Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation: $6,290
- Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center: $6,976
- Leavenworth Summer Theater: $3,096
- Mobile Meals of Wenatchee: $11,791
- Mountain Meadows: $7,956
- Mountain Sprouts Children's Community: $3,471
- NCW Arts Alliance: $3,196
- NCW Community Toy Drive: $5,351
- North Valley Hospital Foundation: $3,436
- Northwest Immigrant Rights Project: $18,364
- Numerica Performing Arts Center: $6,046
- Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare: $2,471
- Okanogan County Child Development Association: $2,696
- Okanogan County Community Action Council: $2,846
- Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association: $3,431
- Okanogan Highlands Alliance: $4,291
- Okanogan Regional Humane: $4,246
- Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus: $5,791
- Our Valley Our Future: $8,536
- Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center: $4,986
- Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education: $3,216
- SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth Empowerment): $26,241
- Serve Wenatchee Valley: $16,286
- Small Miracles: $8,381
- Stage Kids WA: $8,876
- Sustainable NCW: $9,536
- TEAMS Learning Center: $2,931
- The Brave Warrior Project: $7,183
- The First Tee Central Washington: $3,441
- Thrive Chelan Valley: $5,921
- Together for Youth: $3,386
- TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development): $4,031
- Upper Valley Connection: $5,411
- Upper Valley MEND: $20,584
- Velocity Swimming: $3,621
- Wellness Place: $15,581
- Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: $3,976
- Wenatchee Downtown Association: $405
- Wenatchee FC Youth: $2,431
- Wenatchee Outdoors: $3,125
- Wenatchee River Institute: $11,331
- Wenatchee Rotary Foundation, Inc.: $3,321
- Wenatchee United SC: $2,736
- Wenatchee Valley College Foundation: $17,231
- Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild and Children's Foundation: $2,571
- Wenatchee Valley Humane Society: $22,771
- Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center: $11,080
- Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association: $4,001
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $11,114
- Women's Resource Center of NCW: $30,490
- YWCA North Central Washington: $20,306
Applications open for 2023 investment competition
The Flywheel Investment Conference has opened the applications process for the 2023 investment competition. The Flywheel Conference will be held April 19-21 in downtown Wenatchee.
Any Washington state company looking for funding can apply and compete for a $150,000 or more investment award. Besides the investment award there is a $50,00 relocation offer and a $5,000 cash prize.
Companies who submit an application will receive 50% off conference tickets and recognition of placement. Top finalists will receive free tickets, accomodations and complimentary tours.
Application due date is Feb. 14.
To apply visit, flywheelconference.com/apply.
For more information visit, flywheelconference.com.
