Wenatchee

Food drive to benefit YWCA housing program

A food drive Saturday in Wenatchee will help YWCA NCW’s homeless housing program.

Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grocery Outlet, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., and Plaza Super Jet, 106 Okanogan Ave. Non-perishable items are preferred.

YWCA representatives will also be available to answer questions. A list of the most-needed food items will be provided for those wishing to purchase items at either location.

For more information, call 662-3531, Ext. 117.

Wenatchee

Ohme Gardens Friends Society looking for members

The Ohme Gardens Friends Society is seeking new members to help with the well-known hillside garden, now in its 90th year.

Those interested are invited to attend an informational meeting at Ohme Gardens at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is being planned to discuss the many volunteer opportunities. All skills are welcome.

For more information, call Bonnie Orr at 884-5069.

— Linda Barta, World staff

Leavenworth

Red Cross blood drive planned for Thursday

The Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth.

The drive is sponsored by the church. Donors can download the Blood Donor App to get a digital donor card, track donations and even schedule appointments to donate.

Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.

Wenatchee

Bring your dog to the Wenatchee pool Aug. 17

The City of Wenatchee invites the community to bring their friendly dogs to swim and play from 5 to 7 p.m. August 17 at the Wenatchee City Pool, 220 Fuller St.

Cost per dog is $5 for residents and $5.50 for non residents.

Owners must have proof of current rabies vaccination and handlers must be 16 years of age or older.

For more information, call 888-3288 or visit wenatcheewa.gov.

— Cala Flamond, World staff