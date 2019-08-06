Wenatchee
Food drive to benefit YWCA housing program
A food drive Saturday in Wenatchee will help YWCA NCW’s homeless housing program.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grocery Outlet, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., and Plaza Super Jet, 106 Okanogan Ave. Non-perishable items are preferred.
YWCA representatives will also be available to answer questions. A list of the most-needed food items will be provided for those wishing to purchase items at either location.
For more information, call 662-3531, Ext. 117.
Wenatchee
Ohme Gardens Friends Society looking for members
The Ohme Gardens Friends Society is seeking new members to help with the well-known hillside garden, now in its 90th year.
Those interested are invited to attend an informational meeting at Ohme Gardens at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Light refreshments will be served.
The event is being planned to discuss the many volunteer opportunities. All skills are welcome.
For more information, call Bonnie Orr at 884-5069.
— Linda Barta, World staff
Leavenworth
Red Cross blood drive planned for Thursday
The Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth.
The drive is sponsored by the church. Donors can download the Blood Donor App to get a digital donor card, track donations and even schedule appointments to donate.
Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.
Wenatchee
Bring your dog to the Wenatchee pool Aug. 17
The City of Wenatchee invites the community to bring their friendly dogs to swim and play from 5 to 7 p.m. August 17 at the Wenatchee City Pool, 220 Fuller St.
Cost per dog is $5 for residents and $5.50 for non residents.
Owners must have proof of current rabies vaccination and handlers must be 16 years of age or older.
For more information, call 888-3288 or visit wenatcheewa.gov.
— Cala Flamond, World staff