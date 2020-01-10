Wenatchee
Columbia Valley requests volunteers for Girls on the Run
Coach registration for Columbia Valley’s Girls on the Run is now open.
The Girls on the Run program is a physical activity-based program for girls in grades 3-5. Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls.
The ten-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.Teams meet twice a week for 75-90 minutes and the program ends with all teams participating in a 5K event on May 16.
Columbia Valley is currently seeking coaches to provide leadership and facilitate the program with small teams of 8 to 15 girls.
Coaches do not need to be runners but must be at least 18 years of age to serve as an assistant or 21 to serve as a head coach. All volunteers must complete a background check and attend a training session.
For more information about coaching or Girls on the Run of Columbia Valley visit gotrcolumbiavalley.org/Coach
Wenatchee
Dispute resolution center to host communication workshop Feb. 8
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center will be hosting “Learn to Listen -- Listen to Learn: An Active Listening Workshop” 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 8 at the Wenatchee Community Center Veterans Hall, 504 S. Chelan.
The Workshop is a community education class that will teach the community valuable communication skills about how to listen and improve relationships, conversations and comprehension.
Registration is $45 per person. For more information or to register visit wvdrc.org or contact the WVDRC at 888-0957 or info@wvdrc.org.
Wenatchee
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust seeks input for survey
The Chelan-Douglas Land trust is asking the community to assist in its five-year Strategic Plan by taking a ten-minute online survey.
The survey is in English and Spanish and is available through Feb. 10 online at cdlandtrust.org.
Results will be used during the Land Trust’s strategic planning process. The Land Trust Board of Directors will keep the community involved with plans to adopt a final five-year plan estimated in the fall of 2020
Red Cross seeks disaster team volunteers
The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to work alongside first responders at local disaster scenes such as house fires.
Disaster Action Team Members will assist in damage assessment, help provide food, shelter, emotional support, information and more to families, work with Red Cross staff to develop response plans and more.
Volunteers will be asked to serve on-call and should be comfortable working in high-stress situations, talking with both first responders and clients. Flexible scheduling available.
All training required for the role will be provided at no cost to volunteers.
For more information call 316-1845 or apply at redcross.org/volunteer.
Ephrata
Annual chess tournament registration now open
The 14th annual Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament will be held at the Parkway School in Ephrata, 1011 Parkway Blvd., Feb. 1.
The tournament will be open to all students K-12 in all schools in Grant county including public, private and home schooled students.
A pizza lunch will be provided to youth participants and a cash prize of $500 will be available for first place.
Check in is from 7:45 to 8:20 a.m. in the cafeteria and the first round will begin at 8:30 a.m..
Prep Classes will be held to explain tournament rules, chess notation, and more on Jan. 23 and Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at Parkway School. Class participation is recommended for first-time participants but not required. Parents are welcome.
Registration is free and limited to 100 participants. There will be no on-site registration.
Registration deadline is noon, Jan. 31.
For more information call 754-9800 or to register visit www.waypointfoundation.org
