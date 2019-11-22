Wenatchee
Apple Blossom royalty meetings to be held Dec. 3
The mandatory meeting for senior girls running for the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival royalty will take place noon, 4, and 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Attendance of at least one meeting is mandatory along with a parent or guardian.
The queen will receive a $10,000 scholarship and the two princesses will receive $5,000 scholarships. More scholarships will apply to the top ten.
For more information, visit appleblossom.org or call the festival office at 662-3616
Cashmere
American Legion to collect items, addresses for care packages
The Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary No. 64 is gathering item donations and addresses of deployed soldiers for holiday care packages.
Please leave addresses of deployed friends or loved ones at the Cashmere post office or with Linda Ingraham at 679-0243.
A collection box for snacks and personal items to fill care boxes will also be available in the post office.
Items will be boxed at Cashmere High School and sent out the second week in December.
Manson
School district to offer free courses
Manson School District will be offering free adult education courses from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Dec. 3 at Manson Elementary School library.
The eight-week long classes will be taught by Victor Calderon and will be weekly as follows:
- Mondays, Dec. 2-Feb. 3, Microsoft Word for beginners, Spanish
- Tuesdays, Dec. 3-Feb. 4, Introduction to Spanish
- Wednesdays, Dec. 4-Feb. 5, Microsoft Word for beginners, English
- Thursdays, Dec. 5-Feb. 6, Introduction to English
For more information or to sign up for classes contact Janice Stewart at 687-3140 or jstewart@manson.org
—Compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff