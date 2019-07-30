EastWenatchee
GWATA to host party to raise scholarship funds
GWATA will host its annual summer party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee.
The fundraiser includes a full buffet dinner, dessert, no-host bar, live music from the 509’s, silent auction and yard games. Tickets are $65.
This year the event serves as a fundraiser for STEM scholarships for local students and educators, which will be awarded during the 19th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon Sept. 25.
There will be a silent auction for attendees to bid on the chance to take home special experiences, items, and more from local businesses.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gwata.org.
—Cala Flamond, World staff
East Wenatchee
Meet local law enforcement at National Night Out event
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and East Wenatchee Police Department will host the Wenatchee Valley’s National Night Out Against Crime event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Eastmont Community Park by the Aquatic Center, 255 N. Georgia Ave.
National Night Out is an all-ages event to promote law enforcement-community partnerships and allow residents the opportunity to meet officers, firefighters and other first responders.
The evening will feature demonstrations, a display of emergency vehicles and an aircraft, crime prevention and safety information, entertainment and free food.
The National Night Out program began in 1984 and is held on the first Tuesday in August.
For more information, call Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille at 888-6802.
Wenatchee
Community invited to honor Jenny Pratt
YWCA North Central Washington is hosting a celebration to honor CEO Jenny Pratt, who recently retired after more than 18 years of service.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center (formerly Cafe AZ’s) on the lower level of 212 First St.
A program will take place and light appetizers will be served.
For more information, contact YWCA deputy director Alyssa Garcia at 662-3531, Ext. 111, or alyssa@ywcancw.org.
Wenatchee
YWCA NCW seeking mentors
YWCA NCW is looking for volunteers to participate in its mentorship program. Women wishing to befriend, support and encourage other women are encouraged to apply.
The program specifically focuses on mentoring women facing homelessness, poverty and other barriers to economic success.
It will match clients with mentors who will help them set personal and professional goals, foster friendship and serve as a positive influence on their journey to self-sufficiency.
For more information or for those interested in applying to become a mentor, call 662-3531, Ext. 117.
— compiled by Linda Barta, World staff