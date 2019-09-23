Wenatchee
Humane Society, Cascade Subaru hosting pet event
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and Cascade Subaru are hosting the Healthy Pets Awareness event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Cascade Autocenter, 148 Easy St.
WVHS staff and volunteers will be on site to provide information about Humane Society resources and programs to assist with pet health, collect food and supply donations and and register pets for an Oct. 5 spay and neuter clinic based on the income of their owner.
Community members can stop by Cascade Subaru any day leading up to the event to drop off donations for the Human Society. For a list of current shelter needs, visit wenatcheehumane.org/wishlist.
For more information about WVHS or the Healthy Pet awareness event, call 662-9577, Ext. 419 or email programs@wenatcheehumane.org.
Wenatchee
WAGS features immigration holdings and more in September
The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society Library is featuring its immigration, emigration, naturalization and passenger list collections for the month of September.
These include movement to and from the United States and within the states. The library has 24 volumes of the Filby Passenger Lists, and more.
You can find a complete list of immigration holdings and five webinars on the subject on wags-web.org.
The WAGS library is in the Museum Annex on the corner of Mission and Yakima streets. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Wenatchee
Dispute resolution center offers mediation training
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center is offering a Resolution Washington and Washington Mediation Association-approved 40-hour Basic Mediation training course.
The course will take place Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 22-24 at the Wenatchee Savings and Loan Building, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 315. Classes are Friday 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will learn communication skills and the process of mediation for effective ways to deal with conflict at home, work or the classroom.
The registration fee before Oct. 25 is $500 per person, a $50 savings. Groups of three or more from the same organization is $400 per individual. Course materials are provided. Clock hours and CLE credits are available for educators or attorneys.
For more information or to register for classes, visit wvdrc.org or contact the WVDRC at info@wvdrc.org or 888-0957.
Wenatchee
Odd Fellows plan ‘Recycled Treasures’ event
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Prosperity Lodge No. 301 will host a "Recycled Treasures" event 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the lodge, 601 N. Chelan Ave.
This free event will feature an exchange of items people wish to sell. Participants or sellers must RSVP by Sept. 27.
For more information, call 669-8742 or email prosperity301wenatchee@gmail.com.
Quincy
Historical society to host Celebration of Cultures
The Quincy Valley Historical Society is holding its second annual Celebration of Cultures 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28.
The event will feature free events such as music, dance and crafts from around the world. There will also be food tastings for $2 per booth.
The end of the day will feature a “Ceremony of Oneness” at 2:30 p.m. with a “Flag of Nations Parade” led by an honor guard and a presentation at the flagpole.
For more information, visit https://wwrld.us/2lYGhph.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff