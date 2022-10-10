Registration open for conflict resolution training
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has opened registration for its next Conflict Resolution Training. The course is offered over a five-day period, Oct. 28-30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 3.
Topics discussed in the course will include the process of meditation, communication skills and conflict dynamics.
The course is open for anyone interested in becoming a certified volunteer mediator with Wenatchee Valley DRC, wants to learn more effective ways to deal with conflict at work, at home or in the classroom, and is on the legal, counseling or education field and needs relevant professional training.
Registration fee is $540 per person or $440 per individual for groups of three or more from the same organization. The training accounts for 40 clock hours for educators.
Adult volleyball reopens at Foothills Middle School
Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural services is bringing back drop-in adult volleyball every Wednesday at the Foothills Middle School gym starting this week.
The drop-in sessions are from 8 to 10 p.m.
Adults 18 and over are welcome to join and connect with other volleyball players in the community. Admission for city residents is $2 or $2.25 for non residents. Ten-visit punch passes are available at a discounted rate.
For more information, contact Wenatchee parks and recreation at (509) 888-3292.
