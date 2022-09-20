The Ohme Gardens Friends Society is searching for volunteers to help prepare soil in a small area of Ohme Gardens County Park that will be planted with native cactus.
Vegetation will be removed from a 7-feet-by-20-feet area and will be done at the same time as the shoveling and trucking of soil from an arid area of the property to the new planting area.
Work starts Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m.; water and snack will be provided.
The deadline to volunteer is Wednesday. If interested in volunteering, contact Bonnie Orr at (509) 884-5069 or email bonnieevelyn@nwi.net.
Wenatchee
Movie in the Park rescheduled for Saturday
City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is hosting the "Lego Movie" at a Movie in the Park event.
The event was rescheduled due to poor air quality. The new time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Foothills Middle School field.
The event is free of charge, and no registration is required. Concessions will be available, including ice cream, kettle corn and more. A food truck will be on site; lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
For more information, contact the City of Wenatchee at (509) 888-3284.
