NCW
State Funding announced for Historic Barns and Cemeteries
The Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) and the Washington Trust are partnering to announce funding is available for two statewide grant programs: Heritage Barn Grants and Historic Cemetery Grants.
Approximately $900,000 is available to be granted through both programs.
Owners of designated Heritage Barns are eligible to apply for matching grants available to assist with barn stabilization and rehabilitation projects. The Historic Cemetery Preservation Program is intended to honor veterans and support the ongoing preservation of historic cemeteries through funding for capital projects.
The deadline to submit applications for both programs is Oct. 23.
Visit dahp.wa.gov for applications and more information for each program.
Wenatchee
Odd fellows request vendors for fair
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Prosperity Lodge No. 301, 601 N. Chelan Ave., is seeking vendors for its "Home Business & Craft Fair" 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. September 21.
Cost is $30 per table or space if you have your own way of displaying your items.
The event is open to the public. Items and monetary donations will be collected for the Women's Resource Center and the Homeless Outreach Program.
For more information, call 669-8742 or email prosperity301wenatchee@gmail.com.
Wenatchee
Have a Blind Date with Lilac Sept. 7
Wenatchee Lilac Services for the Blind is hosting its Blind Date with Lilac event Sept. 7 at Pybus Public Market.
Blind Date with Lilac is an annual dinner and auction fundraiser.
Walking will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an auction at 5:30 and dinner by Country Boys BBQ at 6:30.
Tickets — $40 per person or $75 per couple — are available at Vision Source, 1190 Fifth St., or by calling 662-9671 or 670-2527.
Wenatchee
Walk to Remember your loved ones Sept. 14
The Compassionate Friends has planned its annual Walk to Remember for Sept. 14 at Walla Walla Point Park, Shelter 1.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. and is required to participate. Download a pre-registration form at tcfwenatcheevalley.org.
The walk starts at 10:30 a.m. The two-mile route will begin and finish at Walla Walla Point Park. A catered lunch will be provided to registrants.
Participants are encouraged to bring a child’s or loved one's favorite dessert to share.
A queen-sized handmade quilt will be raffled off. A balloon release will follow the walk. Event T-shirts will be available for $20 each.
Admission is free. Donations are accepted.
For more information, contact Carol Sunada at 860-3620 or 663-6727
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff