Wenatchee
Serve Wenatchee's Baskets of Blessings return for Thanksgiving
This November, Serve Wenatchee will be providing families with baskets filled with the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving meal to share with their families.
Families will have the opportunity to sign up for baskets at Cornerstone Christian Church Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Baskets assembled by Serve Wenatchee and volunteers will be available for pickup at Wenatchee First Assembly Church beginning Nov. 26
Serve Wenatchee’s goal is to raise $15,750 and they’re requesting the community visit servewenatchee.org and click on the “Give Now” button.
For more information contact 663-4673.
Wenatchee
Footprints on my Heart holds annual Christmas tree lighting.
The Footprints on my Heart program at Confluence Health will hold their annual Christmas tree lighting 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the main lobby of Central Washington Hospital.
The service is for anyone who has experienced a loss during pregnancy or infancy. It will be conducted in an outdoor courtyard for 15 minutes so participants should dress for the weather.
Ornaments will be provided and families who wish to personalize their ornament should arrive early. Additional ornaments will be available at the volunteers desk for anyone unable to attend the lighting but wishes to place one on the tree.
Chaplain Jamie Wilhite will be officiating the program and a Spanish interpreter will be present. For more information call the Footprints on My Heart voicemail at (509)433-3177.
Chelan
Community Foundation presents "Board 101"
The Community Foundation of NCW will present "Board 101" 5:30 to 8 p.m., Dec. 10 at the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave.
The presentation is to assist new and prospective board members in understanding roles and responsibilities expected in serving organizations as a volunteer board member.
"Board 101" is intended for those who haven’t served on a board but would like more information, new board members without previous experience and those serving but wish to review the basics.
Topics will include a general introduction to the nonprofit sector and key terms, roles and responsibilities, the basics of reading financials and more.
The event is free but registration is required at cfncw.org/board101rsvp
A light dinner and refreshments will be provided but feel free to bring your own.
Deadline to sign up is December 3rd or when the max capacity of 40 is reached.
For more information contact 663-7716.
NCW
Miss East Cascades now accepting candidates
The Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization is now accepting candidates for its March 21, 2020 competition at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.
The competition is open to young women ages 17-25 whose home or school is located in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Kittitas or Grant County. The winner will vie for the title of Miss Washington and potentially Miss America.
Each candidate receives scholarship assistance as well as training in résumé preparation, interview skills, and one-on-one mentoring by local business owners and dignitaries. Each candidate raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and is involved in a special project of community service.
For more information or to submit an application go to misseastcascades.com.
—Compiled by Cala Flamond, World Staff