Wenatchee
Professional development summit now open for registration
The third annual Wenatchee Valley Professional Development Summit has now opened for registration.
The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The summit provides personal and professional development training that will help attendees succeed in career and life.
Presenters include Stacy Luckensmeyer, Dominick Bonny and Tracy Smith and keynote speaker is John Norlin, curriculum developer, former high school classroom teacher and program administrator for the Whole Child K-12 in Washington State.
Registration is $55 per person and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Space is limited.
To register visit https://wwrld.us/35SG3Sh or contact The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce at 662-2116.
—Cala Flamond, World staff