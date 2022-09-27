The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for a blood or platelet donation.
All who donate will receive a $5 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
Donation sites and times in Chelan County next week are:
Oct. 4, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cashmere High School, 329 Tigner Road
Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Wenatchee
Pickleball court ribbon cutting planned for Oct. 12
Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club and the Chelan County PUD are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for six new pickleball courts at Walla Walla Point Park. The ribbon cutting will take place Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at Walla Walla Point Park.
The Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club was founded by Russ Bryan and Joan Hagerty. Members of the club have typically met at Eastmont Park to play. As more people have taken up the sport, the demand for courts has increased.
The new pickleball courts are available free of charge on a first come, first serve basis.
