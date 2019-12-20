Wenatchee
Wenatchee Rotary to hold annual auction
Wenatchee Rotary will be holding its annual auction 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The event will include both a silent and live auction and the theme is Building Communities. Proceeds will be used to provide local college scholarships, support on-going projects at Rotary Park, support the international Clean Water projects, and will be granted to local service projects and local non-profit organizations.
Dinner will be prepared by the staff at the Convention Center and the main course will consist of Wenatchee Orchard Chicken. Dietary needs may be accommodated.
Tickets can be purchased at wenatcheerotary.org, or through any Wenatchee Rotary member. Anyone interested in supporting the live or silent auction with a donation can contact Jill Leonard at 670-5742 or ChaosControlMarketing@gmail.com.
—Cala Flamond, World staff