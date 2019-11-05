Wenatchee
Confluence to offer free cancer screening
Confluence Health will conduct a free skin cancer screening clinic 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinic, Mares Building, 820 N. Chelan Ave.
Interpreters will be available to assist dermatologists Morrisa Baskin, M.D. and Sharon Seguin, M.D.
The exam is free, with no deductible or insurance coverage required.
For more information, call 663-8711 or visit confluenchealth.org.
Wenatchee
Science in Our Valley series begins Wednesday
The Science in Our Valley fall seminar series will kick off 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave.
The seminar will feature “Post-Harvest Systems in Pome Fruit,” presented by Dr. Carolina Torres, an associate professor in postharvest systems at Washington State University.
Torres leads research on stresses that harm fruit quality, as well as handling technologies, fruit physiology and traits, sensory attributes and postharvest cultural practices.
The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, email suek@ncesd.org.
Leavenworth
Tickets available for the One Big Event
The Cascade Education Foundation Board has announced tickets are available for the One Big Event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St.
The event will include a fall harvest dinner by Ravenous Catering, a wine raffle, a silent and live auction, and a dessert dash. Attendees will get a sneak peek at the art commissioned for Alpine Lakes Elementary through a recent grant-funded call for art.
Seats are $50 per person, or a table of eight for $340. Tickets can be purchased at wwrld.us/329nPcE. For more information, email cef@cascadesd.org.
Wenatchee
Veterans breakfast and parade is Monday
Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. Monday starting at Wells Fargo Bank, 301 N. Chelan Ave.
American Legion Post 10 Wenatchee will provide breakfast free for veterans before the parade.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at the post, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Those wishing to participate in the parade must show up by 10:15; no registration required.
The parade will travel south from the bank to Memorial Park for the 11 a.m. presentation of the colors and speakers.
When the ceremony concludes, the parade will continue down Orondo Avenue to Mission Street to finish back at Wells Fargo Bank.
Manson
Students to honor local vets
Manson High School invites all local veterans to attend breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the school.
Students will prepare and serve pancakes, eggs, bacon and coffee in the student center.
For more information, call 687-9585.
Cashmere
Veterans, public invited to school assembly
Cashmere High School invites the community and veterans to their assembly, 10 a.m. Friday, in the high school gymnasium.
Jack Pusel is the scheduled guest speaker.
For more information, call 782-2914.
— Cala Flamond, World staff