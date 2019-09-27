Wenatchee
Faye Hankins celebrates 90th year with birthday lunch
Friends and family of Faye Hankins gathered on Sept. 21 for a private luncheon party to celebrate and honor her 90th birthday.
Hankins was born Sept. 22, 1929 on a farm near Fayetteville, Ark.
She married Curtis “Sarge” E. Hankins in 1946 and they traveled for 19 years in the military before retiring to Wenatchee in 1965.
They had 5 children, two sons, the late Mike Hankins and the late Curtis E. Hankins, Jr., and three daughters, Pam Wilson, Nancy Harper and Kelly Hankins.
In 1967, Hankins helped start the first Wenatchee-Eastmont Head Start Program, working as a classroom assistant. In 1977, she was the first person in the state to earn the Child Development Associate national credential.
She earned her bachelor's degree in early child development from Central Washington University and worked as a head teacher for 26 years.
— Cala Flamond, World staff