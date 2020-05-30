Carnes, Jans

Ingrid Jans and Jonathon Carnes of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were married May 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the home of Arta Ankrava and Dylan Mohr. Amy Fitzgerald officiated the ceremony.
She is the daughter of Gina and Phil Jans of Wenatchee. His parents are Jane and Dale Carnes of Duluth, Minnesota.
Attending the couple were Arta Ankrava, Dylan Mohr and Stephanie Enwright, all of of St.Paul, and Scott Manley of Minneapolis.
An online Zoom gathering with immediate family followed the wedding. A reception is planned for spring 2021.
A honeymoon is planned for spring 2021 in Spain.
They have settled in Minneapolis.
She graduated from Wenatchee High School and Macalester College in St. Paul. She works as a data analyst at the University of Minnesota.
He graduated from Duluth East Senior High School and the University of Minnesota. He works as an operations analyst at Allianz Life Insurance Co. in Minneapolis.
— Cala Flamond, World staff