How many keys do you own? Do you find yourself hanging on to keys that you have long since forgotten to which lock they go?

If the opposite is your problem, it may help you to know there is a website to help you find keys. Keyforeverything.com has your back. Seriously, if you have a lock missing its key, it just may have the answer. The metaphor of a key likens something that unlocks locked areas. People muse on the “key to happiness,” and propose things like keys to developing your best self, or accruing lasting wealth. “The key is grit,” “the key is time management,” and, by the way, “these vitamin supplements are the key to maximizing your health.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?