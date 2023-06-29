How many keys do you own? Do you find yourself hanging on to keys that you have long since forgotten to which lock they go?
If the opposite is your problem, it may help you to know there is a website to help you find keys. Keyforeverything.com has your back. Seriously, if you have a lock missing its key, it just may have the answer. The metaphor of a key likens something that unlocks locked areas. People muse on the “key to happiness,” and propose things like keys to developing your best self, or accruing lasting wealth. “The key is grit,” “the key is time management,” and, by the way, “these vitamin supplements are the key to maximizing your health.”
Good posture is key, as well. Yes, posture. Bad posture weakens the abdominal muscles, and contributes to long term headaches, back and neck pain. The visual vibe of tech neck and slumped shoulders is not so cool and can also lead to injuries. Bad posture occurs over time, but is easily noticed when you need to carry something heavy. As a soccer coach, I would stress the importance of posture for athletes, especially when running. Even though you physically run using your legs, your head is the key. Runners run faster, stronger, and longer when their head is balanced on their body. When your head is tipped forward the whole body struggles to keep your balance and move forward at the same time. Posture is key.
In life, we develop a posture, and even when we are well-balanced we experience burdens that are heavy — too heavy for us to bear alone. At some point in the journey you will find your pack too heavy for one reason or another. Perhaps you don’t have the right muscles at that moment. Maybe you don’t have the resources or energy to handle it. Sometimes these burdensome times come as a result of our decisions, but even continual good decisions don’t always ward off troubles.
Consider the man, Job. He has his own book in the Bible. If you read his story, you had better be prepared to put away your soft, pop-psychology articles and self-help cliches’. A wise guy said: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9,10)
People find a way to survive with heavy burdens, but too often when we avoid, delay, detour and deny we eventually break down under the weight. I have been fortunate to have people who help carry my burdens before I break down and fall. Read the following list of singers and reflect on what they have in common? Barry Manilow, Glen Campbell, Matt Monro, Al Green, Cissy Houston, The Hollies, Neil Diamond. They all recorded the song, “He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother," that was written by Bobby Scott and Bob Russell, and originally recorded by Kelly Gordon in 1969. The point of this trip down memory lane is that the song captures the idea of another “One Another” activity we could be doing for our world today. In my previous columns, I’ve discussed: Accept One Another, Speak truth to One Another, Show hospitality to One Another (without whining), and now we are invited to “Bear one another’s burdens,” recorded in Galatians 6:2.
Some might say, “Wait a minute! We train children to be self-sufficient, self-motivated, and self-managed individuals to function well in life.” And the answer is “of course.” There are naturally many things that require your responsibility, and through these you have been on the receiving end of one of the greatest graces of all — your burden. Your backpack has been really heavy — enough so that you have needed help, whether asked for or received. Think back on the moments where someone helped you carry your burden so you didn’t have to carry it all on your own. “Posture is the key.” The posture that I’m thinking about now is not in your back, but in your eyes. We need to develop the posture of noticing people who are carrying (or hiding) heavy burdens, and put our backs into helping shoulder their load for a bit. When we share one another’s burdens, we may find our own burdens become a bit lighter.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
