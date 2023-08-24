EAST WENATCHEE — Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (CUUF) in East Wenatchee has confirmed Rev. Thomas Perchlik as its new minister.
He succeeds the Rev. Elizabeth Sollie, who completed a two-year term as the congregation’s interim minister in June, according to a release from CUUF.
Prior to coming to CUUF, Perchlik served for about two years as interim minister at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church in Shoreline. Ordained in 1991, he served Unitarian Universalist congregations in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Indiana, Missouri, California, and Washington.
Born in 1961 and raised in Greeley, Colorado, Perchlik earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado in 1983, and a master’s degree from Iliff School of Theology in 1990.
Perchlik has experience in social justice advocacy with groups to address issues such as inequality, poverty, LGBTQ discrimination, and racism, according to the release.
“I am excited to be in the center of Washington state,” Perchlik said in the release, “and Cascade Fellowship is ready to take a central role in the religious landscape of this area.”
He and his wife, Amy Genova, have two married daughters and three granddaughters.
The church’s services are at 1550 Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee and online through the Zoom platform.
