Mary Lees celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Lees of Okanogan recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-by cruise through downtown Okanogan. A birthday celebration is planned for next summer.
Mary Lees was born on Dec. 9, 1920, in a cabin on Kermel Road near Omak. She has lived in the Okanogan Valley most of her life, except for a short time spent in Kent during World War II while her husband worked at Boeing.
She married Ivan C. Lees on Aug. 10, 1940, in Granger. They were married until 1999. They had one daughter and son-in-law, the late Barbara Jeanne and her husband J. Stanley Duke of Okanogan.
She has two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Lees worked as a legal secretary for R.E. Mansfield for 50 years before retiring. She also did bookkeeping for her husband’s excavating business and kept records for the Progressive Flat Water Users Association. She also volunteered for the Okanogan County Historical Museum.
— Cala Flamond, World staff