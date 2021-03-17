Nazaria Esquivel celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 25. A celebration is planned for a later date.
Nazaria was born Feb. 25, 1921, in Central Mexico. She married Jose Vega in 1937 and they moved to Wenatchee in 1980 to join family in the area.
She and her late husband have nine children — daughter Mily Brown of Everett; daughter Juanita Cleeck of Mount Vernon; son Freddy Vega of Mexico; son Gabino Vega of Wenatchee; and daughters Tina Hammond, Emelda Vega, Maria Vega, Roma Vega and Angel Williams, all of Wenatchee.
They have 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was a homemaker. After raising her children, she worked in an Alaskan fishing vessel until she was 87. She continues to tend her personal flower garden.
