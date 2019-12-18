The following churches provided Christmas service information:
- Sunnyslope Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee
7 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service. Program will include music, special readings, music and handbell choir. Everyone is welcome to this family oriented service. For more information, contact Marian Gillin at 663-3381.
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 428 King St., Wenatchee
Here are the Christmas week service times:
8 and 10 a.m. Sunday
7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve, family service
10:30 a.m., Christmas Day service, no music
10 a.m., Dec. 29th, carols and lessons service
For more information, call 662-5635.
- Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee
5 p.m. Christmas Eve program will include candlelight, choir anthems and communion. All are welcome. For more information, call 884-8115.
- Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson Ave., Chelan
7 p.m., Christmas Eve. Celebrate the night before Christmas in a warm and loving place with others who are anticipating the birth of Jesus. For more information, call 682-2241.
- Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service begins with a candlelight worship service for families with young children.
8 p.m. Jazz celebration candlelight service, presents traditional carols in a jazz style.
11 p.m. Communion candlelight service will feature traditional carols and the word in Scripture. For more information, call 663-1607.
