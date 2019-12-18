The following churches provided Christmas service information:

  • Sunnyslope Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee

7 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service. Program will include music, special readings, music and handbell choir. Everyone is welcome to this family oriented service. For more information, contact Marian Gillin at 663-3381.

  • St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 428 King St., Wenatchee

Here are the Christmas week service times:

8 and 10 a.m. Sunday

7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve, family service

10:30 a.m., Christmas Day service, no music

10 a.m., Dec. 29th, carols and lessons service

For more information, call 662-5635.

  • Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee

5 p.m. Christmas Eve program will include candlelight, choir anthems and communion. All are welcome. For more information, call 884-8115.

  • Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson Ave., Chelan

7 p.m., Christmas Eve. Celebrate the night before Christmas in a warm and loving place with others who are anticipating the birth of Jesus. For more information, call 682-2241.

  • Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service begins with a candlelight worship service for families with young children.

8 p.m. Jazz celebration candlelight service, presents traditional carols in a jazz style.

11 p.m. Communion candlelight service will feature traditional carols and the word in Scripture. For more information, call 663-1607.

