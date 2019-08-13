Wenatchee
WSU Extension offering food preservation classes
Washington State University Extension's series of food preservation classes begins Monday.
All classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. at the WSU Extension, 400 Washington St.
The classes are for those who are new and learning how to preserve food, or veteran canners who would like a refresher course.
Class dates and topics are as follows:
- Aug. 19: No Fear When Using a Pressure Canner
- Aug. 26: Making Salsa and Canning Tomatoes
- Sept. 3: Successful Sauerkraut and Pickle Making
- Sept. 9: Jams, Jellies and Pie Fillings
- Sept. 16, Canning Meat, Fish, Wild Game and Soups
There is a $5 fee per class or $20 for the series to cover the cost of publications and handouts.
Advance registration is requested. For more information or to register, contact Margaret Viebrock at 745-8531 or viebrock@wsu.edu.
—Cala Flamond, World staff