Wenatchee

WSU Extension offering food preservation classes

Washington State University Extension's series of food preservation classes begins Monday.

All classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. at the WSU Extension, 400 Washington St.

The classes are for those who are new and learning how to preserve food, or veteran canners who would like a refresher course.

Class dates and topics are as follows:

  • Aug. 19: No Fear When Using a Pressure Canner
  • Aug. 26: Making Salsa and Canning Tomatoes
  • Sept. 3: Successful Sauerkraut and Pickle Making
  • Sept. 9: Jams, Jellies and Pie Fillings
  • Sept. 16, Canning Meat, Fish, Wild Game and Soups

There is a $5 fee per class or $20 for the series to cover the cost of publications and handouts.

Advance registration is requested. For more information or to register, contact Margaret Viebrock at 745-8531 or viebrock@wsu.edu.

—Cala Flamond, World staff