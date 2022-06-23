Purchase Access

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students recently graduated during the 2022 spring commencement ceremony in May. Emily McCarthy bachelor's degree in business administration, summa cum laude. Mikayla McCubbin bachelor's degree in business administration. Grace Strutzel bachelor of arts in political science.

Bowling Green State University 

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Courtney Brown of Wenatchee was named to the 2022 spring Dean's Honor Roll at the Schmidthorst College of Business. To be eligible a student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above, with no less than 12 credit hours per semester.

George Fox University

NEWBERG, Ore. — Conard Harrison of Wenatchee and Olivia Nygreen of Chelan were named to Dean's Honor Roll for 2022 spring semester. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work.

Whitman College

WALLA WALLA — Ian Walsh of Wenatchee earned academic distinction for the 2022 spring semester. To be eligible students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted and earned a grade-point aver 



