Lake Chelan Valley Scholarship Foundation
The Lake Chelan Valley Scholarship Foundation recently awarded 16 scholarships to graduating seniors and renewing college students. Awardees included: Chelan graduates Sarah Brownfield, Jasmin Negrete, Owen Oules and Quinn Stamps; Manson graduates Bryan Bernardo, Megan Clausen, Santiago Santana Gonzales and Tyler Charlton; and renewing college students; Neil Carleton, Benjamin Charlton, Ahimelec Diaz, Malena Evig, Anabeth Morales Garcia, Henry Elsner, Addie Ivory and Jessica Oules.
This year’s winners will receive $2500 with the exception of one half-year award for $1250.
LCVSF accepts applications from residents of the Chelan valley for undergraduate education. The awards are renewable for up to four years. LCVSF welcomes applications from graduating high school seniors as well as current college students and adults returning to school.
Mukilteo Way Garden Club
Richardo Naranjo of Cashmere was recently chosen as the $1000 Horticultural Scholarship recipient for the 2019-2020 school year by the Mukilteo Way Garden Club. The scholarship is available to any high school graduate or older who will attend an accredited WA university or technical school to study horticulture or a closely related field. The student may be pursuing a degree in the field or augmenting a current career in horticulture or even entering the horticulture field for the first time.
Community Colleges of Spokane
Spokane — Elijah Burnell of Oroville has received a Washington State Opportunity Scholarship for the Fall Quarter of 2019. The scholarship program provides $1,500 per student each quarter for those taking 12 credits or more, or $750 each quarter for at least six credits. Scholarship recipients will receive the financial help each quarter for the duration of their program provided they continue to meet all eligibility requirements.
—Cala Flamond, World staff