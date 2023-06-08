SPOKANE — The following students were recently names to the Dean's List for spring term. TO be eligible, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.84. To be eligible for President's List, students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average
Dean's List
Wenatchee
Meghan Brown
Trent Goodell
Nyah Hughes
Gabe Mitrakul
Mariana Santos
East Wenatchee
David Sosa Vidal
Olivia Ramirez
Sophia Stern Ortiz
Chelan
Gabi Navarro
President's List
Wenatchee
Avery Campbell
Ellen Kjobech
Presley Nelson
Jake Snitily
Ethan Taylor
Jude Wiest
Michael Wiest
East Wenatchee
Cael Flanagan
Jessica Gutierrez Elias
Ashley Rubio
National
University gives opportunities to people in rural areas
Western Governors University is now offering a scholarship to adult learners in rural areas of the country to obtain a college education without having to leave their hometown.
The "Learn Where You Live Scholarship" can provide up to $3,000 to new students or returning students who want to further their education. Recipients will receive up to $750 per six-month term.
To be eligible applicants must live in a rural area of the United States. Deadline to apply is June 30.
For more information or to apply, visit their website.
Wenatchee
Appleaires name award recipient
Henry Bergey, a senior at Wenatchee High School, was recently named the recipient of the 2023 music scholarship by The Appleaire's Women's Choral Group.
Bergey plans to attend Central Washington University and pursue a degree in music education and trumpet performance with the $2,000 scholarship.
During his high school years, Bergey participated in musical groups, the Wenatchee High School Wind ensemble, the G.A. Marching band, Jazz band, and received several honors.
NCW
Realtor council announces scholarship recipients
The Lake Chelan Realtor Council announced the 2023 scholarship award recipients from Chelan, Manson, Bridgeport and Brewster High School.
Kira Sandoval from Chelan and Jude Petersen from Manson were awarded a scholarship with a value of $5,000. Emma Oswald from Bridgeport and Reese Vassar from Brewster received a scholarship of $1,000.
Sandoval plans to attend Southern Oregon University and study environmental studies.
Peterson will attend Biola University and study business and finance.
Oswald is attending the University of Washington and pursue a career in nursing.
Vassar is attending Spokane Falls Community College to pursue a degree in education.
