Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Adelaide Marie Mathison of Wenatchee and Kelsey Vejraska of Omak were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for spring semester. To be eligible, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following students graduated in spring commencement ceremonies earlier this month.

Wenatchee: Mahogany Getsinger, master’s in counseling

East Wenatchee: Brayden Brown, bachelor’s in computer science, summa cum laude; Elizabeth Jackson, master’s in fisheries and wildlife administration; Tanner Rookard, master’s in chemistry; Derek Savage, master’s in environmental engineering

Cashmere: Michael Dobbins, bachelor’s in computer science

Omak: Kristina Montanez, bachelor’s in computer science; Megan Wai, master’s in public policy

Quincy: Mia Brisbine, bachelor’s in agricultural sciences and sustainability, magna cum laude

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students were named to spring semester honor rolls. To be eligible for President’s List, students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA.

President’s List:

Wenatchee:

  • Meghan Brown, Joseph Dorey, Benjamin Highley, Nyah Hughes, Emily McCarthy, Bailey White

East Wenatchee:

  • Olivia Ramirez

Dean’s List:

Wenatchee:

  • Daniela Fraga-Perez, Emilee Groth, Gabriel Mitrakul, Ethan Taylor, Michael Wiest

East Wenatchee:

  • Analeesa Kornish, Macyn Templeton

Chelan:

  • Christopher Knight, Gabriella Navarro
Harvard Medical School

BOSTON — Sarah Wicheta of Wenatchee recently graduated from medical school and is now part of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program at Massachusetts General Hospital to become an oral maxillofacial surgeon.

