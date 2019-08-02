New York Institute of Technology
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Amanda Roy of East Wenatchee earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies.
Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE— The following students were named to the honor roll for spring quarter. Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Chelan: Ralph Turner
East Wenatchee: Austin Tyree
Mansfield: Mikki Mills-Lamar
Omak: Ameara Nicholson
Oroville: Erika Maldonado, Carol McLeod, Xochil Rangel
Quincy: Carlos Sanchez
Tonasket: Taylor Craven
Wenatchee: Ahimelec Diaz, Demary Sugg
Spokane Community College
SPOKANE— The following students were named to the honor roll for spring quarter. Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
East Wenatchee: Curtis Keller
Ephrata: Taylor Pixlee
Okanogan: Thomas Tugaw, Emilee Beetchenow
Omak: Alexandria O'Dell, Aniessa Torres, Paige Logan, Jay Nearents, Jennifer Peoples
Oroville: Victoria Kindred
Pateros: Ashton Steggall
Peshastin: Juan Villanueva
Quincy: Charlie Perez
Tonasket: Samuel Nelson, Amber Utt
Wenatchee: Stacy Davis, Joan Rimes
University of Wyoming
LARAMIE— Zachary Parsons of East Wenatchee earned bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming.
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE — The following students either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.
Chelan: Eli Christenson, business administration; Eli Jenkins, business administration, cum laude
East Wenatchee: Tanner Rookard, chemistry, magna cum laude; Julia Sanchez-Mendoza, criminal justice, sociology
Wenatchee: Ruben Escobedo, business administration, cum laude; Nathan McCarthy, accounting; Fancy Zaldivar, political science
Dawn Malandra of East Wenatchee has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s pre-eminent certified honor society for high-achieving first-and second-year collegiate students.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff