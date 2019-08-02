New York Institute of Technology

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Amanda Roy of East Wenatchee earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies.

Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE— The following students were named to the honor roll for spring quarter. Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.

Chelan: Ralph Turner

East Wenatchee: Austin Tyree

Mansfield: Mikki Mills-Lamar

Omak: Ameara Nicholson

Oroville: Erika Maldonado, Carol McLeod, Xochil Rangel

Quincy: Carlos Sanchez

Tonasket: Taylor Craven

Wenatchee: Ahimelec Diaz, Demary Sugg

Spokane Community College

East Wenatchee: Curtis Keller

Ephrata: Taylor Pixlee

Okanogan: Thomas Tugaw, Emilee Beetchenow

Omak: Alexandria O'Dell, Aniessa Torres, Paige Logan, Jay Nearents, Jennifer Peoples

Oroville: Victoria Kindred

Pateros: Ashton Steggall

Peshastin: Juan Villanueva

Quincy: Charlie Perez

Tonasket: Samuel Nelson, Amber Utt

Wenatchee: Stacy Davis, Joan Rimes

University of Wyoming

LARAMIE— Zachary Parsons of East Wenatchee earned bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming.

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

Chelan: Eli Christenson, business administration; Eli Jenkins, business administration, cum laude

East Wenatchee: Tanner Rookard, chemistry, magna cum laude; Julia Sanchez-Mendoza, criminal justice, sociology

Wenatchee: Ruben Escobedo, business administration, cum laude; Nathan McCarthy, accounting; Fancy Zaldivar, political science

Dawn Malandra of East Wenatchee has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s pre-eminent certified honor society for high-achieving first-and second-year collegiate students.

