Delta Kappa Gamma
The Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, is seeking applicants for the Ruby Long Recruitment Grant and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship.
The Ruby Long Recruitment Grant assists students with financial need who are committed to teaching and the Marje Stegeman Scholarship is for an education major with a family member currently or formerly employed as a teacher. Each awards $1,000.
Eligible applicants are female high school graduates from high schools in Chelan or Douglas counties currently accepted into a college of education with a major in teaching. Application deadline is April 1.
For more information or to find an application, visit zetachapter.com or email cril@earthlink.net
—Cala Flamond, World staff