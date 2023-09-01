Usually, "Come to Jesus moments'' have a wide range of meanings. For some, it is like an epiphany or a light bulb; for some, you finally got a truth through your thick skull. The awakening could be of sudden realization and can change your mind or behavior or even reassess your priorities. Some will receive a scolding or an ultimatum that prompts them to choose well, while the "Come to Jesus movement" can be a real scare that reorients your life.
The purpose of this week’s column is not about the nuance of the figurative meaning of a "Come to Jesus moment," but a literal incident where a person comes to Jesus and teaches about our emotions.
There is a story written in the Gospel of Mark where a young person faces up to Jesus and asks about eternal things. However, the emotional lesson for me is not about the young man, but what I learned from the Teacher.
The story starts with the student asking a question:
"A man ran up to him and fell on his knees before him. "Good teacher," he asked, "What must I do to inherit eternal life?" (Mark 10:17)
Every day, there are people in classrooms who ask the instructor questions. Most of the time, the teacher has questions for the class, but occasionally, a student will risk admitting not knowing to learn. Some of the best moments in a classroom are when someone dares to ask the question that almost everyone wants to, but rarely asks.
Parker Palmer tells of an encounter with a student — a student closed down and unreachable, but with whom he eventually had a breakthrough and it became one of the most unforgettable lessons. "I don't know if I helped him — but I know he helped me. He helped me understand the silent and seemingly sullen students in our classrooms are not brain dead; they are full of fear."
The point is not the question or even the answer. The most salient part of this "Come to Jesus moment" is the response before the teacher answers. "Jesus looked at him and loved him." (Mark 10:21)
You might be able to "look," but this word means more than your vision is intact. The term "looking" means to gaze at or stare with the idea of thinking deeply about who you are. Jesus was looking past the surface and into the heart of this man.
Selective vision is how some can read a book while riding in a moving car, and some get lost in a story or concentrate on math while others are sick. The same part of the brain that hears keywords or phrases that can trigger lock you in one channel of thought and be oblivious to everything else.
When you show an image of a puppy, some will see the gooey and heart-shaped hole that only you can fill by having this puppy. For me, all I see is the extra work, damaged furniture, and the fact I must get a house sitter for my dogs if I want to go on vacation. (And yes, I do know that hotels and airlines allow pets.)
When you show an image of a donut, I feel happy thoughts and a way to strengthen my arteries, while others see work and a compromise to their lifestyle. In other words, we see what we see.
In this story, the emotion of "love" does not emerge from a superficial glance or sentimentalism but "selective vision" to see the best in someone else. True love speaks about the value of a human soul, not the price tag a world might put on an individual. Like all of us, this young man had some issues, but the story was written more than 2,000 years ago and the writer added this phrase: "Jesus looked at him and loved him."
I wonder what the day might be like if you are aware that 1) God looks at you and sees you, and 2) he loves you.
The great theologian Karl Barth wrote volumes of books about ethics, theology, philosophy, and spiritual issues. In all of his speaking and writing, he was asked, “Dr. Barth, you have written multiple volumes on theology. But, if you had to boil down all your theological knowledge into just a sentence or two, what would you say is the essence of your theological understanding?"
Without any hesitation, he replied, "It is really quite simple. 'Jesus loves me, this I know — for the Bible tells me so.'"
Emotions like compassion, grief, joy, anger, isolation, hope, contentment, and suffering are some of the top 10 concerns of our society today. However, anything we feel changes when we believe God sees and loves us. It doesn't fix everything in life. It is not a quick answer or some cliché on a bumper sticker, but is a reference and a way to start and end everything we feel.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
