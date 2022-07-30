LIFE-STEVENS-COLUMN-GET

Joseph Fons holds a Pride Flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in June 2020 after the court ruled that LGBTQ people cannot be disciplined or fired based on their sexual orientation.

 Getty Images/TNS/Chip Somodevilla

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I thought, naively it turns out, we might get to a point in my lifetime where we stop saying same-sex marriage. Where we just say marriage.

Where a qualifier that points out the sex of two people in a union is so utterly, preposterously unrelated to the spirit and beauty and point of that union that we’d eventually realize it’s the equivalent of putting air quotes around something and we’d stop saying it altogether.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?