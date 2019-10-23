Covey, Nielsen

Brynn Nielsen and James Covey were married July 13 at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club
in Wenatchee before Jill Nielsen-Farrell.
She is the daughter of Dr. Gerald and Martie Nielsen of Wenatchee. His parents are Nick and the late Cathy Covey of Wenatchee.
Katie Harmon, Paige Beuhler, Ryan Harmon, Nick Covey, father of the groom, all of Wenatchee; Erika Yank and Nellie Packer, Auburn; Jennifer Williams, Lake Tapps; Alyssa Rich, San Diego, Calif; Blair Orme, Seattle; Jacob Allen, Bellingham; Russell Lytle, Spokane; Mitchell DeCamp, Puyallup; Adam Henke, East Wenatchee; Kyle Kuntz, Kirkland.
A reception followed at the venue.
They have settled in Kirkland.
She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2009, Washington State University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Seattle University with a Master of Arts in School Counseling 2016. She works at Robert Frost Elementary School in Kirkland.
He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2009 and Centralia College in 2018 with his Bachelors of Applied Science Diesel Technology. He currently works at Pape Machinery.