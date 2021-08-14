Amy Elizabeth Brandt and Andrew Gove Cunningham of Raleigh, North Carolina, were married Feb. 13 at the Merrimon-Wynne House in Raleigh.
She is the daughter of Ken and Mary Brandt of East Wenatchee. He is the son of Scott and Anne Cunningham of Greensboro, North Carolina.
The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia.
They have settled in Raleigh.
She graduated from Eastmont High School in 2004 and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Eastern Washington University in 2008. In 2017, she completed her master’s degree in human resource development from Western Carolina University. She currently works in human resources for a semiconductor company.
He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2010 with bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering, and product design and innovation, as well as a master’s degree in technology management and entrepreneurship. He is a technical director for a live-events company.
