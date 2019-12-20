Dear Abby: My 47-year-old daughter is an alcoholic. A year ago, she took several benzodiazepine pills along with the booze and overdosed. My son-in-law found her in time and called 911. She spent five days in a psych hospital to detox, but never went to any follow-up rehab. I had been led to believe she was sober, but recently found out it was not true, and my son-in-law for some reason decided not to tell me.
Since she OD’d, he keeps track of all her online spending and personal emails. He has all her passwords because he claims it’s the only way he can keep tabs on her to find out where and how much she’s drinking. She doesn’t know he’s doing this, and I’m afraid if she finds out she will go ballistic. I don’t know whether or not to tell her, because I don’t want to do anything to make things even worse between them. Advice?
— Fearful in Florida
Dear Fearful: I see nothing to be gained by telling your daughter her husband is watching her closely. She is a woman with very serious problems, and it’s a shame she didn’t follow through with more rehab after what may have been a suicide attempt.
Your son-in-law cares about his wife. When he realized she had overdosed, he called to get help for her. That he’s monitoring her closely is not a bad thing; it means he loves her and wants to avoid a repeat of what happened. Ask him what you can do to support your daughter, if anything, and take your cue from there.
Dear Abby: Ever since I got married a year ago, my family has been trying to “fix” me. My sister texts me asking if I’m OK and how she can love on me better because she thinks I have no life and don’t socialize. My mom makes comments whenever I’m over about how I’m introverted, etc.
Abby, I just had a baby and I work full time. I don’t have time to go over to see them often, so they think I stay home all day long and do nothing. But it’s so far from true. I have tried talking to them about it and saying I have friends, etc, but nothing works. What do I do?
— Fine as I Am
Dear Fine: Because talking to your mother and your sister hasn’t helped, remember that they mean well and are trying to be helpful. Then tune them out.
Dear Abby: At 18, I married my high school sweetheart. After 20 years of marriage and four wonderful children, my husband decided the grass was greener elsewhere and we divorced. He paid no attention to my children or my grandchildren when they were young.
He has since remarried, has a child with his current wife and acts like he’s Father of the Year. Last weekend, one of my grandchildren got married. My blowhard of an ex brought a picture of himself, my son, my grandson and my great-granddaughter saying he’d had this picture taken of four generations of the family. He never mentioned that if it hadn’t been for ME giving birth to our children, none of them would have even been there.
Am I overly sensitive to feel like a second-class citizen when we attend a family function? Must I continue to say nothing, or speak up? How do others handle this situation?
— Clueless in The East
Dear Clueless: They handle it by choosing their battles carefully. I think it’s important that you ask yourself why anything your ex says would make you feel like a second-class citizen. He appears to have moved on with his life more quickly than you have moved on with yours. Concentrate your efforts on expanding your horizons — your interests and friendships — and you will find anything he might say will be far less important to you. Trust me on that.
Dear Abby: My daughter’s boyfriend recently came to us asking for our daughter’s hand in marriage. We like him very much, and we were happy to give our blessings. What threw me was, after he got our permission, he asked if we had any family heirlooms (diamonds) he could use to have made into an engagement ring.
Call me old-fashioned, but I thought the groom-to-be usually got something like that handed down from HIS family, not the bride’s. Please tell me if I’m wrong about this.
— Old-Fashioned Mom
Dear Old-Fashioned: You are not wrong. The groom (not the parents of the bride-to-be) is supposed to be responsible for the engagement ring. Because you like the young man, you should have conveyed that message as gently as possible.