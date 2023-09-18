IMG_6577 cropped.jpeg

A vine-covered arch along a gravel path can add visual and sound appeal to a garden. Depending on the season, flowers from the vine can also provide a pleasurable scent to enhance the experience.

Five senses … we all have them to varying degrees and use them every day without even thinking about it. After researching the elements of a sensory garden, however, I think I need to step up my landscaping game a bit.

A sensory garden is designed to stimulate and enhance the five senses as it is viewed and explored. I've spent years working on the visual appeal of my yard and garden but have only lightly touched on some of the other senses of taste, sound, smell and touch.