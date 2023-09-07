US-NEWS-LOST-TUMOR-LAWSUIT-3-SE

Jeremy Morton-Maxwell works in Seattle, on Aug. 29. He was told he had bladder cancer last fall. Surgeons removed the tumor so that they could analyze it and then figure out a treatment plan but instead of analyzing the tumor, University of Washington Medicine lost it. 

SEATTLE — Jeremy Morton-Maxwell was getting ready to solidify a treatment plan for his possible bladder cancer last year. He was seeing a specialist at UW Medicine. His surgery was scheduled, and it went smoothly. Then the hospital lost his tumor.

Now, the 39-year-old is suing UW Medicine, accusing it of medical negligence and violating its standard of care, as he continues to navigate an increasingly complex path of medical uncertainty. While UW Medicine has admitted it hasn't been able to find the sample, it denied most other statements in Morton-Maxwell's lawsuit, filed earlier this summer in King County Superior Court.

Jeremy Morton-Maxwell, a carpenter specializing in remodeling work, in 2022 had a tumor removed from his bladder that UW Medicine doctors said was likely cancerous. According to a lawsuit Morton-Maxwell filed against UW Medicine, about a month-and-a-half after the operation his doctor told him they lost the tumor before being able to test it.


