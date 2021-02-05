Have you ever heard the term “Godwink?” Several years ago I was given a book titled “Divine Alignments: How Godwink Moments Guide Your Journey.”
As a pastor, the word “Godwink” intrigued me. I added it to my growing stack of books-to-read beside my bed. Because I’m a slow reader, I didn’t get to the “Godwink” book for a couple years.
I loved the concept of God “winking” at us through unexpected random experiences that we often refer to as coincidences. Prior to hearing the word “Godwink,” I’d called such holy happenstances “God-incidences.” Like a detective dusting for divine fingerprints, I have always been aware of the fact that evidences of God’s presence are more prevalent than we think.
One case in point was a situation that took place recently at a retirement community on Mercer Island where I have been a full-time chaplain for the past eight years. A 110-year-old willow tree collapsed in the middle of the night. Arborists arrived the next day and removed everything but an eight foot stump. Because the landmark tree had been a gathering place for our residents for decades, we felt a deep sense of loss. We even held a memorial service in honor of our fallen friend.
Amazingly, within a few months green shoots began to emanate from the stump. What we had grieved as gone was returning to life. Within a year, the tree had returned to its previous glory. I took a photo of the tree to document what I viewed as a “Godwink.” The reborn tree was God’s way of reminding me that it is always too soon to give up.
When I snapped that picture of the fully-restored willow tree, I had no idea that our campus (and nation) would be living through a cataclysmic pandemic. Neither did I have any idea that I would write a book about the coronavirus in which I would document various “Godwinks” (like the tree) I’d encountered during my research and writing.
Looking up contact information for author of the “Godwinks” book I’d read, I discovered SQuire Rushnell had written six other books on the topic. Three Hallmark movies have also been produced with the “Godwinks” theme. I opted to email SQuire a few of my “Godwink” sightings. To my delight, SQuire asked permission to post my “Godwinks” on his website. When I told him I was writing a book that included my “Godwinks,” he graciously offered to write an endorsement.
And speaking of “Godwinks,” when it came time to design a cover of my new book, the photo of the “tree that refused to die” seemed the perfect choice. How could I have known when I took that picture it would end up on the cover of a book.
Those interested in purchasing a copy of “Sheltering in Grace” may do so at lulu.com.
Greg Asimakoupoulos is a Wenatchee native living on Mercer Island, where he is the Faith/Values columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.