Dear Abby: My narcissistic father feels entitled to do whatever he pleases. He has always insisted that since he makes the money, far more than my mother’s income, he should be waited on and cleaned up after. If he stays in my home, he leaves messes everywhere. He’s 70, but he acts like a 4-year-old.

He loves attention and will do anything to be the center of it, whether it’s wearing a kilt or showing off his intellectual prowess. I have no relationship with him, and I’m OK with that. Mom complains constantly about him, and then defends him. It’s emotionally exhausting.



