Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I are in our late 20s and have been together six years. He’s a great boyfriend, and I’m happy in every way except one. Since we moved in together a year and a half ago, our sex life has dwindled down to practically zero. Sometimes we go months without it. We are busy with work and school, but I’m not sure if that’s just an excuse. I know it’s partly my fault because I should also take the initiative and not be lazy. I’m wondering if we’re just not right for each other. Aren’t the 20s supposed to be a time of sexual fun and frequency? Or does it even matter? Maybe we’re just different from the norm?

— Confounded in Canada



