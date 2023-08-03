Dear Abby: I am a married man (15 years) with three children, and I am a recovering alcoholic. My marriage has been a roller coaster filled with lies, infidelity (my wife’s), abuse and drinking. I am in an outpatient alcohol program to save myself, my family and my marriage.

My wife is talking to other men. She communicates via text, on social media and in person, saying it’s non-sexual. She constantly tells me they are better than I am, that I’m a loser and I’ll get what I deserve (meaning losing her and the children).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?