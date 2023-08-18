Dear Abby: I’ve been in a relationship with a wonderful man for two years. He’s a minister. He and his late wife used to travel all over the world spreading the word. I’m from a less conservative, more spiritual background. I attend an all-denominational church that accepts everyone. My views on politics are also different from his. He constantly quotes the Bible and believes I’ll go to hell if I don’t follow the word of God daily. I was baptized Pentecostal at a young age, but that is not something I believe anymore, and his constant preaching is exhausting.

I am a strong woman, and I have voiced how I feel about this. He’s the best man I’ve ever been with. He’s kind, considerate, loving, helpful and loves my family. I am recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, and he has helped me walk, helped out in the business and has been so good to me. I am now mostly recovered, and everything would be perfect except for politics and religion. Is there any hope for us?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?