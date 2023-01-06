Dear Abby: I dearly love my youngest daughter. She’s the only one of my four daughters who has never married. For several months, she has been living with a man who is divorced and the father of two sons.

He’s a caring father. The problem is his status as a felon, for possession of drugs and fleeing the police. He served his time — about a year — and received commendations during that time. Her sisters refuse to come to my home if he’s present and won’t invite him for holidays.



